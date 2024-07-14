A well-known employee of the Ruidoso Downs Jockey Club is scheduled to appear before a district judge after being charged with murdering his roommate last week.

Robert ‘Bob’ Walker, 66, who worked as a stairman between the grandstand and the Jockey Club for 18 years, was arrested Wednesday, July 10, in the shooting death of 55-year-old Zaba Lynette Morris-French.

According to a police report released Sunday, July 14, Walker is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, negligent use of a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance. Walker is being held without bail pending an arraignment before District Judge Stephen Ochoa this week, according to District Attorney Scot Key.

“We have filed a 5409 motion for pretrial detention,” Key said. “The state would argue that the defendant is dangerous and we would argue that there would be no bail (set in the case).”

According to the Ruidoso Police Department’s press release, Walker called 9-1-1 early Wednesday morning and confessed to shooting Morris-French. He said he had placed the gun he used in his bathroom and would wait for police to arrive at his residence at 109 Mustang Drive. Police arrived shortly after and arrested Walker without incident.

The police statement said Morris-French’s body was found in the driveway of the residence, though it’s possible the shooting occurred elsewhere, leading to the tampering with evidence charge.

Walker was the author of the “Prairie Dog” tip sheet at the racetrack. His duties included welcoming guests to the Jockey Club from the grandstand entrance.

Key said Walker’s next court appearance would be held online by Google in the coming days, but he did not yet have a specific time for the scheduled court appearance.

The case is being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit of the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. This task force is comprised of members of the Ruidoso Police, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the Alamogordo Police, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, and members of the Carrizozo District Attorney’s Office in New Mexico.

