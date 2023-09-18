Home page World

From: Sandra Sporer

A man wanted a delicious Leberkäs roll for dinner. However, the result did not quite meet his expectations.

Munich – The question “What should we eat?” probably arises regularly in pretty much every household. For one man, the answer was completely clear: a liver cheese roll. He waited full of anticipation for dinner. However, exactly the Leberkäs turned out to be a bit thin, as you can see in the photo in the Facebookgroup “Where can I find good trucks in Europe?” posted. Community reactions ranged from outrage to amusement.

Hardly any Leberkäs on the Leberkäs roll: man shares photo online

In his post, the man gives high marks for the rolls and the quality of the sausage meat. However, for the thickness – or rather thinness – of the pane, there is only one out of ten possible points. As you can see in the photo, this is really only wafer thin.

This isn’t really what the man had in mind for what he wanted to eat. He even compares the slice of Leberkäs to carpaccio. At least his wife didn’t serve him that Leberkäs combination from Vienna, which some even described as a “crime”..

The wafer-thin slice of Leberkäs on the roll reminds the man of carpaccio. © Scrennshot/Facebook

Outrage for the sparse topping on the roll – man defends his wife

The comments agree with his assessment. For example, one user writes: “Any bit thinner and it would have been broccoli!” Another says: “In a liver cheese roll, the ‘intermediate layer’ should be at least 1 cm thick and have a temperature of 50° C or more!” Some even joke that this liver cheese roll is grounds for divorce. However, the author of the post clearly has a different opinion. “I love her,” he makes it clear at the end of the original post, because she “just has different qualities.”

But there are not only outraged comments under the post. One commentator said with amusement: “Truck carpaccio is also something new.” Meanwhile, one user points out: “Good will counts.” This also caused a stir Leberkäs creation from a Saarland supermarket. (sp)