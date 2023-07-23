Home page World

Split

A happy evening ends in a terrible tragedy. At least 11 people have died in a bar fire in Mexico. There is a suspect.

San Luis Río Colorado – The details of the fact are stunned. A young man is said to have deliberately committed an arson attack on a bar in Mexico, the responsible public prosecutor said. At least eleven people died and six others were injured. The alleged perpetrator had previously been thrown out of the bar for behaving “disrespectfully” towards women.

Eleven people have been killed in an arson attack on a bar in the border town of San Luis Río Colorado. © ALBERTO DE LA HOYA

Man has to leave the bar – eleven dead in a suspected arson attack

The deadly arson attack on a bar in the Mexican border town of San Luis Río Colorado occurred at around 1:33 a.m. on Saturday night. The suspect was evicted from the bar for his misogynistic behavior, then returned with a burning object, the Sonora state attorney’s office said in a press release Message on Facebook with.

The man threw a kind of Molotov cocktail into the “Beer House” bar. According to the investigators, the young man was drunk.

Arrest after deadly arson attack on bar – public prosecutor takes position

The perpetrator was initially searched for. The city of San Luis Río Colorado later announced via Facebook that the alleged perpetrator had been arrested. Prosecutor Gustavo Rómulo Salas said at a press conference that there was “no indication” that the arson attack was linked to a protection racket.

According to the US broadcaster CNN, citing the investigators, American citizens – a 17-year-old and a woman – are also among the fatalities. It was initially unclear whether the woman who was killed also had Mexican citizenship. (afp/ml)