Home World

From: Julia Hanigk

Press Split

A man was seriously injured with a knife at Karlsruhe Central Station. © Daniel Karmann/dpa

A 32-year-old man was seriously injured with a knife at Karlsruhe Central Station. The perpetrator is on the run.

Karlsruhe – A 32-year-old was seriously injured at the main train station in Karlsruhe by a man who was carrying a knife. On Friday evening (September 6), the integrated control center was alerted by a train conductor who reported a knife attack on a platform, according to a police spokeswoman. When the federal police arrived, they only found the injured man, who was immediately treated and taken to hospital. However, the attacker had already disappeared and his whereabouts remained unknown.

Karlsruhe main station temporarily closed

In order to search for the fugitive, a large part of the main station was cordoned off and some trains stopped operating. Despite these measures, the suspect could not be found, the spokeswoman continued. The police initially suspected that the attack was the result of a personal conflict and therefore saw no immediate danger to the general public.

According to reports, the injured man was no longer in danger of dying the next morning, but has not yet commented on the attack. The perpetrator has not yet been caught.

There was also a recent knife attack at Nuremberg Central Station. (jh/dpa)