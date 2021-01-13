The Provincial Court of Murcia condemns a man to six months in jail for threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, pushing her and dragging her on the ground in Murcia, according to the sentence to which Europa Press had access.

The events date back to 2.25 am on June 25, 2020, when the couple – who had already ceased their romantic relationship – was on the street, on Merced Street in Murcia, and began a verbal discussion. Specifically, they argued because the defendant did not let his ex-partner charge the mobile phone in a connection that they had made in the streetlight, according to the facts considered proven by the sentence.

The discussion did not come to a good end and the accused, “guided by the desire to physically harm his former partner and impose his will, hit him on the arm and leg«. All this, while the individual warned his ex-partner that, if he denounced him, he would go to prison but she “to the cemetery”. The man then gave the woman a push, causing her to fall and dragging her across the ground.

The victim, as a result of the attack, suffered a hematoma in the first third of the left leg, a one centimeter wound on the left elbow, with blood remains and multiple lacerations on the right arm.

For all these reasons, the Criminal Court number 4 of Murcia issued a sentence in the first instance condemning the accused to six months in prison as a criminally responsible author of a crime of mistreatment in the family environment. Likewise, they were prohibited from approaching within 300 meters of the victim, their home, workplace or any other place where they are, and a prohibition of communication with her, by any means or procedure for two years, with imposition of the costs caused in the instance.

The defendant filed an appeal claiming that an error had been made in the assessment of the evidence, violating the fundamental right to the presumption of innocence. However, the Provincial Court dismissed the appeal and confirmed the penalty imposed, recalling that the trial judge had based the sentence on the testimony of the National Police agents who acted and the doctor who treated the victim, as well as in documentary evidence, consisting of the medical assistance report issued moments after the events occurred.

Thus, it highlights that the judge “has carried out a rigorous assessment of the incriminating testimonies of reference, which are corroborated with the objective part of injuries where injuries of aggressive etiology are described and without the victim or accused having given a logical and coherent explanation of the same, given the manifest contradictions in which they incur, duly assessed in the sentence.

«After the timely viewing of the oral trial act, we understand that the elements provided by the reference witnesses in the part in which their testimonies are direct, are sufficient and unequivocal to be able to consider the accusatory hypothesis maintained by the Ministry to be credited based on them Prosecutor ”, concludes the Chamber.