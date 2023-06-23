Baja California.- The Public ministry of the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR), obtained from Judge District Specialized in the Accusatory Criminal System of the Federal Criminal Justice Center, based in Tijuana, judgment conviction of 4 years and 4 months in prison and to pay of 6 million 475 thousand 729 pesosagainst Feng H.

This person was found guilty for crime against biodiversity and a crime against health.

According to the folder investigationelements of the Federal Ministerial Policewhen discharging an order of searchin a property of the Playas de Tijuana delegationsecured 12 parts of marine life animal product, corresponding to swim bladdersof the kind Totoaba Macdonaldiand two vials containing 408 grams 600 milligrams of methamphetamine (glass).

For these facts, the agent of the Federal Public Ministryafter integrating the investigation folder for the aforementioned crime, determined his prosecution before the competent authority, who, in an oral trial, issued the aforementioned sentence.

on totaba

The totoaba is a endemic species of the Upper Gulf of California which is considered in Danger of extinction.

The swim bladder of this fish is in great demand in eastern countries, as people believe that it has medicinal powers and of other types.

In Mexico there are real mafias that plunder the totoaba to send it to the countries of the East, especially China.