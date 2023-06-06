Man sentenced to life for the death of his two-month-old son

In 2018, Joseph Matthew Welborn stayed home looking after his 10-week-old son while the boy’s mother and grandfather went out to the supermarket for a few moments.

Upon returning from shopping, the mother and grandfather noticed that the minor was not responding, he was pale and unconscious, so they called the police.

According to media outlets in that country, Joseph Welborn told the authorities various versions of the events, even going so far as to say that it was his four-year-old son who had dropped the baby.

The minor sustained blunt force trauma to the head. The autopsy showed that the baby had two complex skull fractures.

Tarrant County Assistant District Attorneys William Vassar and Katie Owens prosecuted the case, assisted by investigator Matt Hardy and victim coordinator Laura Flores.

“The last thing Christian saw was his father grabbing him and violently smashing his head into a hard surface. This is about giving Christian a voice. He was stolen by his own flesh and blood, his father,” he said. “This sweet, innocent baby deserved better,” Owens said.

