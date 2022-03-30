Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A sentence of 2 years 10 months and 13 days in prison received Joel Eduardo “P”, accused by this FGE of having committed the crime of robbery in a commercial chain business in the Urías neighborhood of this city of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

On May 13, 2020, an investigation folder was started, which was filed in Criminal Case 112/2020, where it is established that the person sentenced today reached the indicated negotiation where, with a knife he threatened the staff, as well as a client, and later deprives them of the cash as well as various merchandise.

The company filed a complaint with the Agency of the Public Ministry Specialized in crimes of Robbery to commerce, home room and bank robbery, whose staff carried out the necessary steps where they obtained the evidence to prosecute the investigation folder and formulate charges against Joel Eduardo “P” , for the crime of Aggravated and Qualified Robbery in a commercial premises open to the public committed through the use of a weapon with which the victim was intimidated.

It was on May 15, 2020 when he appeared before the Judge of Control and Prosecution in the southern zone, and he was linked to the process and imposed as a precautionary measure, preventive detention, as well as 4 months for complementary investigation.

In celebration of the Intermediate Hearing held on September 22, 2020, an oral trial was issued, which was held on February 21, and a conviction was issued imposing a sentence of 2 years, 10 months and 13 days in prison; as well as a fine of 4 thousand 668 pesos with 88 cents.

For moral damage, the payment of 4 thousand 669 pesos with 80 pesos was ordered to one of the victims