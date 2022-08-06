A US court has sentenced a West Virginia man to more than three years in prison for threatening to kill Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s medical advisers, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Department of Justice said Thomas Patrick Connally, 57, will serve a 37-month sentence in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release for sending encrypted emails to Fauci, who is also director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Connally admitted responsibility for sending the emails for a period of about seven months that ended in late July 2021.

In one of the messages, he said he would drag Fauci, 81, and his family “into the street and they would be beaten to death and set on fire.”

“Such threats will be prosecuted and punished with the fullest punishment in law,” said Eric Barron, the Maryland District Attorney.