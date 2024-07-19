Pablo ‘P’ sentenced to 186 years in prison for the murder of 126 people The bodies were abandoned in vans at the road junction located on Lázaro Cárdenas Avenue and Mariano Otero, an area known for the sculpture Los Millennium Arches in Guadalajara.

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported that the suspect identified as Pablo ‘P’, also calls himself Ramón ‘P’, He murdered 26 people and abandoned their bodies in three vans.

Following investigations, the responsibility of the accused in the massacre of the Millennium Arches.

Recently the Ninth Criminal Court considered that the evidence is sufficient to sentence him to 186 years and 8 months in prison However, after exceeding the penalty established by law, he will have to serve a sentence of 50 years.

The murderer must also pay the fine. repair of damages in the amount of 215 thousand 662 pesos for the relatives of each of the victims.

This sentence occurred almost 13 years after the multiple homicide.