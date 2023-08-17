A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for setting fire to an abortion clinic in the town of Peoria, located in the state of Illinois, as reported by the Department of Justice.

The defendant, whose identity is being withheld, caused the fire earlier this year at a clinic belonging to the Planned Parenthood organization. The authorities explained that her motive was the belief that her ex-partner had gone to the clinic for an abortion, which caused her anger and frustrationas detailed in a statement issued by the press office.

The individual himself pleaded guilty in February. In addition to serving a 10-year prison sentence, he was ordered to spend three years under supervision on probation and pay a $1.45 million fine.

“The destructive acts carried out by the defendant in burning down the clinic in Peoria are reprehensible and have negatively affected the accessibility of crucial reproductive health services for women in our community.“U.S. Attorney for the State of Illinois, Gregory Harris, said in a statement.

The investigation process of this case was carried out in collaboration between the local authorities and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

It should be noted that, despite in Illinois abortion is within the legal framework, neighboring states have established prohibitions after the decision of the Supreme Court last summer. This decision allowed state governments to regulate the process, removing previous federal protections.

Of the neighboring states, both Kentucky and Missouri have implemented bans except for specific cases, while Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana have established restrictions that take effect from 20 weeks of gestation, according to data provided by Planned Parenthood. .

Planned Parenthood, the main network of clinics and reproductive services in the United States and a staunch defender of the right to abortion, has filed various lawsuits in order to counteract attempts to ban it in different regions of the country.

