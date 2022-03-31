A man was sentenced this Wednesday in the United States to 27 years in prison for paying a woman in Venezuela to make sadistic sex videosin one of which demanded that a victim be killed, the Justice Department reported.

Sean Fiore, 38, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to ordering a person to be kidnapped and killed abroadmurder for hire and child pornography.

It’s hard to imagine conduct more depraved than Sean Fiore’s.

“The defendant paid for and planned unspeakably heinous and horrific videos of a child being tormented and an adult sadistically abused,” Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in a statement.

According to court documents, Fiore paid a woman in Venezuela $600 (530 euros) to make a video with sadistic abuse of a preteen. Once received, he paid the woman approximately 4,000 dollars (3,600 euros) for another video, this time for kidnapping “a slave”, showing the brutal abuse of her and killing him.

Fiore sent the woman a 600-word script detailing what he wanted to appear in the video, including punching and kicking the victim, burning him with cigarettes, having them urinate and defecate on him, stuffing his mouth with feces. They will wrap his head with plastic and suffocate him to death by sitting on his face.

Finally Fiore received a 58-minute video, in which a man appeared to be dead. In addition, according to court documents, in May 2019 Fiore possessed videos and images showing sadistic sexual abuse of pre-adolescent minors.

Colombian Moraima Escarlet Vásquez Flores, 39, the woman accused of sending the videos to Fiore, was arrested in Colombia in September 2020 and is awaiting extradition to the United States.

*With information from EFE

