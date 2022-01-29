(Reuters) – A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of stalking US Open champion Emma Raducanu, British media reported on Saturday.

The Bromley Magistrates Court sentenced Amrit Magar on Friday after he was filmed several times outside the 19-year-old’s home in south London, where she lives with her parents.

Magar, a former delivery man, left Raducanu flowers, a love note and a hand-drawn map depicting the 37-kilometer walk from his home in northwest London to reaching her, the court said, according to the Daily. Mail.

He will be sentenced by the court next month.

“Since all this happened, I felt scared,” Raducanu said in a statement to the court, according to the Daily Mail. “I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I’m alone.”

(Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk)

The post Man sentenced in London for stalking US Open champion Raducanu appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Man #sentenced #London #stalking #Open #champion #Raducanu