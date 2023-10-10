In November 2022, passengers on a flight heading between leeds (United Kingdom) and Alicante (France), they realized that a 66-year-old man, in a state of drunkennesshad sexually assaulted a stewardess who was doing her job.

(Also read: For traveling with a ‘gassy dog’, couple demands a refund from their airline).

According to international media, this occurred while the woman was distributing the snacks that the airline provided to its customers, when she arrived at the senior citizen’s seat, he touched her inappropriatelyan act that the other attendees rejected and notified the pilot of the plane of what had happened.

After the captain of the Boeing 737 was informed, decided to execute a emergency landing in NantesFrance, where the aggressor was arrested and the stewardess filed a complaint against the subject of British nationality.

(Keep reading: Is it worth it to be a stewardess? This is the salary they earn in Colombia).

There, the airport authorities gave him a breathalyzer test, which indicated that had a level of 2.2 grams of alcohol per liter of blood, so it was above the French standards, which range from 0.5 grams of alcohol per liter of blood.

What happened to the case?

After the authorities investigated the case, it was brought to trial in Francewhere the victim declared that the pensioner had put his hand under her skirt and subsequently touched his private partsthis according to ‘Blu Radio’.

Following this, the man of British nationality also provided his version of the events, in which he assured that he did not He remembered nothing of what had happened during the flight.

(Of interest: Ex-hostess explains what you should never do on a flight: ‘Do not give information’).

His defender, Tristan Hennebois, also spoke and said: “My client never wanted to minimize anything. He doesn’t remember anything about the events, but he doesn’t question the victim’s word.”

Faced with this, the accused, who had combed white hair and was wearing a short-sleeved shirt, said: “If that’s really what I did, I can never apologize enough.”

However, this was not enough to refute the evidence and witnesses presented before the French court, which is why it was determined, last Monday, October 9, that He had to pay a ten-month suspended prison sentence.

On the other hand, the victim’s lawyer, Julien Remy, assured that the woman was “deeply shocked” by what happened and that this had made it impossible for him to return to his workplace for about three months.

Sexual harassment at work: how to detect and combat it?

More news in EL TIEMPO

Valledupar: this is the ‘para’ behind the order to capture the powerful Cielo Gnecco

He was the promising artist murdered for singing to a woman in a bar in Bogotá

The political storm that unleashed an arrest warrant for the powerful Cielo Gnecco in Cesar

LEIDY ESTEFANIA RICO ARBOLEDA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME