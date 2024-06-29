In 2023, a person made threats against Nintendo and an event it held for its players in Japan. The company took what happened very seriously and decided to cancel it. But he also reported the case to the police and the culprit ended up arrested. Now he talks about why he acted like that.

The person responsible was Kenshin Kazama, a 27-year-old Japanese man resident of Hitachi, who admitted threatening to kill this console manufacturer and its employees.

That was through the forms to ask questions on the publisher and developer’s website from August 22 to November 29. Kazama said the reason he decided to do so is that he was angry when playing Nintendo video games.

In total he sent 39 death threats, and stated that he would kill all those who were involved in making a certain company title. His threats were even against those attending the event.

This was Nintendo Live Tokyo 2024, where there would be tournaments Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3In the case of the latter, it was the Splatoon Koshien 2023 National Finals, which would take place from December 2023 to January 2024.

After other threats against companies and individuals have become reality, the company was not going to tempt fate and decided to cancel or delay what it was going to do. But he reported everything to the authorities.

According to Kenshin Kazama, his threats came from getting angry when he lost while playing Nintendo games. So every time he lost he not only ended up frustrated but furious.

Fountain: Nintendo.

Kazama’s actions, according to prosecutors, caused losses of around 700 million yen, equivalent to $4.36 million. He will be sentenced on July 24, 2024. Prosecutors are asking for one year in prison for Kenshin Kazama and he will surely have to pay a heavy fine.

