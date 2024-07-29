The Dubai Civil Court ordered an Arab man to pay a woman 15,000 dirhams after he promised to invest in a women’s salon, but he broke his promise and harmed her.

In detail, an Arab woman filed a lawsuit against a man, demanding that he be obligated to pay 15 thousand dirhams and the legal interest from the date of the claim until full payment.

She said in her lawsuit statement that, according to an agreement between them, he obtained the amount from her after promising to invest it in a women’s salon, and he acknowledged this through conversations that took place between them via the WhatsApp application, noting that he harmed her greatly, as he took the amount more than four years ago and promised to pay her, but he did not abide by that.

The plaintiff submitted as evidence for her claim a document portfolio that included a copy of the electronic conversations and correspondence between the plaintiff and the defendant, proving the defendant’s debt to the amount claimed.

After examining the case and in light of the defendant’s absence despite being legally notified, the court explained in the grounds of its ruling that Article 53 of Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2023 regarding evidence in civil and commercial transactions stipulates that “subject to other legislation in force in the country, electronic evidence is any evidence derived – from any data or information – that is created, stored, extracted, copied, sent, communicated or received by means of information technology on any medium, and is retrievable in an understandable form.”

Article 55 of the same law stipulates that proof by electronic evidence shall have the same ruling as proof by writing as stipulated in this law, while Article 29 stipulates that “correspondence signed or proven to be attributable to the sender shall have the same evidential force as a private document, unless the sender proves that he did not send the message or did not instruct anyone to send it.”

The court indicated that based on the above, it is evident from the case papers and documents and from the electronic messages and correspondence exchanged between the plaintiff and the defendant that he received from her 15 thousand dirhams as a debt, and thus this amount was deposited in his account in her favour.

Since he did not appear before the court to defend himself against the claim, the court obliges him to pay the amount claimed, with a legal interest of 5% from the date of filing the claim until full payment, since the original amount is known and is not subject to the judge’s discretion.