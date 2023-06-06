Whether you have a Porsche or a Daihatsu at your doorstep; everyone in the Netherlands pays the same rate for speeding fines. It doesn’t work that way in Finland. There your income determines the size of your speeding fine. That is not so good for a businessman, because he was fined 121,000 euros for a minor violation.

He drove 82 km/h on a road where the speed limit is 50 km/h. Unfortunately, we do not know what kind of car he used for this. Quite a hefty fine, but maybe not too bad. According to RTL News the fine is equivalent to two weeks’ income for the man. Count it back to your own income; still sour, but it won’t bankrupt you.

The man would also be worth 100 million euros, so the fine does not really hurt. At least as annoying as the fine: the man lost his driver’s license for ten days. Opposite the Finnish newspaper Nya Alan the businessman tells his story: ‘I deeply regret the matter and hope that the money will at least be used for health care through the treasury.’

Extra painful: The fine was almost only 200 euros

He says of his speeding, “I was just starting to slow down, but I don’t think it was going fast enough.” If the man had slowed down 12 km/h faster, the fine would have been 200 euros instead of 121,000 euros. That makes it extra painful; if he had braked one second longer, it would probably have saved 120,800 euros.

A ‘what if’ that is of little use indeed, but it does indicate how the man could have easily saved a ton. In the Netherlands you will be fined 450 euros for a similar offense. Still worth it then.