A man saves an injured dog, carrying it on his shoulder to keep him safe: he was afraid that the crowd around them, present for a famous street party, might step on. The images of the incredible rescue of the poor puppy are now making the rounds of the web.

Photo source from bnewspet’s Instagram video

The images refer to the Circuito Folia de Fortaleza, the carnival that in Brazil is celebrated not in February, but out of season, at the end of July, in the city of Fortalezacapital of the state of Ceará, in northeastern Brazil.

There are many people on the street. They walk, run, dance, sing, joke with each other, in a moment of great joy to share together. Among them, however, is a man who desperately tries to take a dog that is obviously desperate and frightened out of all that confusion.

That man is Mateus Araújo, an engineer who, while everyone else is celebrating, carries a dog on his shoulder. It is not his puppy, it is a stray, which he spotted in the crowd, realizing that he was in trouble. He was wounded in the leg and couldn’t get out of that stream of people.

The dog risked dying when trampled by the crowd: someone, perhaps a little tipsy, had even targeted him, starting to kick him. He alone could not defend himself, shabby as he was. Luckily he was there Mateus Araújo ready to help him.

Photo source from bnewspet’s Instagram video

At that moment, I didn’t think twice about it, I just wanted to get him out of that mess with urgency. I pulled him out of his agony and put him out of the river of people with the help of the party organizers.

Photo source from bnewspet’s Instagram video

The man has put him in safety, portrayed by a film that also features a lady who gives him a hand to break through that crowd.