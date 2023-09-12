Something that we know as human beings is that natural disasters occur practically out of nowhere, that happens with tidal waves, avalanches in gorges and those that cause the most terror among people, earthquakes. Speaking of the latter, when they pass you always have to have important objects on hand to take them down in case the home collapses and it seems that certain people have different priorities.

Recently in the city of Morocco there was a new earthquake of 6.8 magnitude, something strong for those who were in the epicenter, and that led to situations in which people have died due to the strong shaking of the earth. Within this entire audience, a man was seen quickly leaving his home, and to the surprise of many, he was not carrying something valuable like a pet in his arms, but rather a ps5.

Given this photograph in which we see the subject shirtless and with his console in his arms, the public has shared their different points of view, mentioning that this device could be the most important thing for him. It has also been taken as a meme, since some mention that he forgot to take the controller with him when he came down from his apartment, this also goes for the power cable.

Something worth mentioning is that the authorities commented that this earthquake has been one of the largest in recent years in Morocco, and also off the continent of Africa. Many properties have collapsed because of this, and they have already set to work to remove the people who have not managed to leave their homes from the rubble. Unfortunately, there are people who have died.

Editor’s note: I don’t think that my priority when leaving my house is to take out the PS5, but definitely if the house falls on my consoles it will hurt a lot, but the only solution left is to save up so I can buy another one in the future.