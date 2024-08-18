In the US, a man hit a bear that attacked him in the face with a stick and escaped

In the US, a California resident managed to fight off a bear with a stick and escape. About this reports NBC.

Quanah Ottaway encountered the aggressive animal on Monday, August 12. The man was jogging near his home in Tuolumne County when he came across a mother bear with her cub. “The mother immediately pounced on me,” the American recalled.

The predator hit him in the back with its paw and pushed him into the ravine. However, Ottaway managed to grab a stick, thanks to which he saved himself. Lying on the ground, he hit the bear in the face with the stick. This gave him a few seconds to get up and run to a car parked nearby. “The whole time she was behind me, a meter away,” the man said.

Related materials:

Eventually, Ottaway managed to climb onto the roof of the SUV and call for help. Neighbors heard his screams and chased the bear away. The man received several abrasions and deep scratches from the predator’s claws. In particular, she damaged the bear tattoo that Ottaway had made many years ago.

Earlier it was reported that in the US a bear climbed into a tourist tent and attacked a three-year-old girl. The incident occurred in one of the campsites of Yellowstone National Park.