Clara Veiga Pinto

A she-wolf is said to have saved a man’s life. The man already knew the animal. This incredible story is said to have happened in Alaska.

Kassel/Juneau – A man helps an injured female wolf. Years later, the animal thanks him and saves his life. Hard to believe, right? This story is said to have actually happened in Alaska a few years ago. That reports a Youtube videowhich already has 19 million views.

It is becoming more and more common for wolves to approach civilization. Some of them kill sheep and calves. This year a wolf even stole lamps. A video proves it.

Man finds she-wolf who fell into a trap

A man is said to have helped an injured female wolf in Alaska. Years later, the animal returned the favor and helped him. (Iconic image) © Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

This is how the event is said to have happened: In Alaska, where the story is said to have taken place, there are thousands more wolves than in our latitudes. The man in question is said to have been there in search of gold.

On his way through the forest he suddenly discovered an injured female Alaskan timber wolf. The wolf stepped into a trap and is said to have been completely unable to move. On closer inspection of the animal, the man noticed that her teats were almost overflowing – so she had young.

Man helps injured wolf: animal was caught in a trap

Without further ado, he is said to have decided to help the she-wolf and her cubs. He traced the paw tracks and found her four cubs in a cave about half a mile away.

The little wolves are said to have been so starved that they even sucked on the man’s fingers. He carefully carried her in a bag to the wolf. There the wolf is said to have been so happy about her cubs that she howled.

She-wolf in Alaska: Man brought him food and rescued cubs

Because she was still trapped, the man brought her food for days – for example the remains of a dead deer. She even wagged her tail a few times as a thank you.

Days later, the wolf had so much trust in the man that he was allowed to approach her and free her from the trap. The animal licked his hands and then hobbled home.

She-wolf returns the favor to the rescuer: animal prevents bear attack

Four years later, the man returned to the scene. However, during this adventure he was chased by a bear. Without further ado, he decided to climb a tree to escape the animal.

The desperate man uttered loud “wolf cries” in his distress. Just when he was at the end of his strength, the she-wolf he had helped four years earlier appeared. She growled and bared her teeth. So she quickly chased the bear away.

The man escaped unscathed and never set foot in the forest again. But one thing has always stuck in his mind: there are things in nature that people cannot understand. (Clara Pinto)