A man from the English city of Blackpool, Lancashire, sacrificed himself to save his girlfriend drowning in the Irish Sea. About it informs Lancashire Life.

On July 29, 2021, 22-year-old Alex Gibson was at a party with friends. In the evening, he spent some time with his girlfriend, but the couple broke up when the girl went to a nightclub. The next morning, the Briton’s girlfriend called him from the North Pier and said that she no longer wanted to live. Gibson rushed to the embankment, saw the girl in the water and immediately jumped into the sea to save her, despite the fact that he could not swim.

At the meeting on the case, which took place on Monday, January 24, it turned out that after Gibson swam to his girlfriend, the young people held on to each other and tried to stay afloat so as not to drown. Soon the girl realized that they could only be saved if one of them got ashore and called for help. Since the Briton did not know how to swim, his girlfriend swam to land and began to look for help. “I remember that I saw how he sailed farther and farther away. He shouted: “Help,” she said. Eyewitness Mark Wright added that he saw Gibson and heard him scream, and then lost sight of him.

Lancashire Police Constable Ryan Cavanagh was driving along the embankment and stopped when he met Wright on the side of the road. As a result, he initiated a rescue operation, which was attended by a representative of a charitable organization that rescues people and animals off the coast of the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

After 15 minutes, a volunteer lifeguard found Gibson, who was lying face down on the water. The Briton was taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Earlier it was reported that in Australia, a man capsized on a boat with his son and sacrificed himself to save the child from the water. In addition to his son, the man left behind a wife and a young daughter.