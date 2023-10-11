Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Israel has been at war with Hamas since the weekend. The terrorists attacked the country, killing and kidnapping civilians. Countless reservists now want to go to the front.

Berlin/Tel Aviv – While the first Lufthansa planes are flying German citizens out of Israel on Thursday (October 12), Denis is making his way to the airport in Berlin – to travel to the war zone. The 33-year-old is one of countless former Israeli soldiers rushing back home to fight after the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas.

“Woke up on Saturday morning in a nightmare”: Reservist in Berlin when his home is attacked

In Israel, Denis works as a lawyer who was on holiday in Berlin when the war broke out in his homeland. Like many young Israelis, he did mandatory military service years ago, he told the German Press Agency (dpa) before his departure from the German capital. He has been a reservist for about ten years; The country wants to mobilize 300,000 for a counteroffensive, the Israeli government announced on Monday (October 9), two days after the Hamas attack.

He traveled to Berlin for a few days with his girlfriend Lital. “We woke up on Saturday morning in a nightmare,” says the 33-year-old Israeli. He repeatedly mentions in conversation how angry the violence he sees in videos on social media makes him. And how angry he is that people around the world are celebrating this violence.

When the Hamas terrorists attacked his homeland, the Israeli reservist Denis was visiting Berlin. Now he is trying to get to the front as quickly as possible. “I feel obliged to return,” says the 33-year-old. © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

“I feel compelled to return,” says Denis. He wanted to help “in every way possible.” His father begged him to stay in Berlin. His girlfriend Lital knows she can’t stop him. Denis sends videos from the airport in Berlin-Brandenburg BER, he seems tense. His departure will be postponed several times after his original flight with a western airline on Monday (October 9) was canceled.

Israel mobilizes armed forces – reservist rushes from Berlin to the war zone on his own

During his military service, the Israeli was in a special unit of the Israeli Army (IDF) at his own request. “My unit specializes in guerrilla warfare and we have been trained to deal with anything on all Israeli borders – from north to south, west, east, inside and outside,” he says. He shows his certificate as proof.

He volunteered to his commander. “I knew that I had to return and I would do it immediately and in the first minute that I could.” Israel’s air force shared photos of a plane carrying reservists on Tuesday (October 10) on X (Twitter). the Israel Defense Forces IDF picked up from abroad. From where exactly, how many soldiers on call and when – remained unclear.

The Israeli reality is that the majority of young people go into the army after school. Not everyone serves in a combat unit like Denis did back then. The Eurovision singer Noa Kirel was part of an IDF band during her service. Young adults from ultra-Orthodox families may be excused from service.

In times like these, the Israeli army relies on the number of people it can deploy. At least the Berlin visitor Denis is going voluntarily, he says. Without knowing where he will be in a few days. His plan first is to arrive. Where he will be deployed remains to be determined. According to the Israeli embassy in Berlin, there is no information about how many Israeli reservists are currently in Germany.

Israel after Hamas attack in war – Germans also among kidnapped hostages

On Saturday (October 7), Hamas fired dozens of rockets into Israel and entered the country. Over a thousand Israelis are said to have died, including at least 260 young men, women and teenagers at a music festival in the south of the country.

Drone footage from the air shows the extent of the massacre, in which the terrorists apparently fired indiscriminately and kidnapped visitors to the Gaza Strip. A young woman survived by hiding under the bodies of other festival guests for seven hours. According to the Foreign Office, there are also Germans among those kidnapped. A German-Israeli mother was sent a video by Hamas in which she recognized her missing daughter Shani Louk (22). (dpa/rku)