A MAN was rushed to hospital with serious injuries on Monday night (April 5) after a major incident in Malaga city center.

The victim was found unconscious by emergency services after a brawl broke out between a gang of young men just after 10pm near the Plaza Mitjana.

The man is currently in hospital being treated for a serious head injury.

The National Police are investigating the exact circumstances in which the man suffered the injuries but one theory is that he hit his head against a wall.

