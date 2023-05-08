Ten others were injured after a car plowed into pedestrians in a Texas town on the border with Mexico. Most of the victims were Venezuelan, officials say. The driver tried to flee, but was arrested. Seven people died and at least ten were injured this Sunday (05/07) after a car plowed into pedestrians in the city of Brownsville, in the US state of Texas, on the border with Mexico. Police detained a suspect, but the cause of the incident is unclear.

At around 8:30 am local time, the vehicle hit a group of people waiting at a bus stop in front of a center serving mainly migrants. Most of the victims were Venezuelan men, the shelter’s director said.

The center in Brownsville, called Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam, describes on its website that the site was originally intended to house political refugees from Central America and later “expanded to serve anyone in need of temporary shelter.”

What the cameras showed

The director of the Ozanam center, Victor Maldonado, stated that he watched the recordings from the shelter’s surveillance cameras after being informed about the incident.

“What we see in the video is that this SUV, a Range Rover, simply ran over the traffic light that was about 30 meters away and advanced towards the people sitting at the bus stop,” reported Maldonado.

The bus stop is across the street, right in front of the center, and has no markings. There are also no benches, people were sitting on the sidewalk, Maldonado said.

According to him, the vehicle then overturned after climbing the curb and continued moving for about 60 meters. Some pedestrians walking on the sidewalk about nine meters from the main group were also reportedly hit.

The driver still tried to flee, but witnesses managed to detain him until the police arrived, Maldonado said.

What does the police say

Investigator Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department said police still do not know if the driver intentionally hit pedestrians.

“It could be three factors,” Sandoval said. “It could be intoxication; it could be an accident; or it may be intentional. In order to find out exactly what happened, we need to eliminate the other two.”

According to the officer, the driver was taken to a hospital due to injuries sustained when the car overturned. He was the sole occupant of the car, and his identity was not known until Sunday afternoon local time.

“He is not very cooperative at the hospital, but he will be transported to our city’s jail as soon as he is released,” Sandoval said. “Then we will take his fingerprints and a police photo, so we can find his true identity.”

Police also took a blood sample from the suspect and sent it to a Texas Department of Public Safety laboratory to test for the presence of toxic substances.

Epicenter for migration

The city of Brownsville has long become an epicenter for migration across the US-Mexico border.

The Ozanam center is the city’s only overnight shelter and manages the release of thousands of migrants from federal custody. The shelter’s director said the shelter had never received threats before Sunday’s incident, but had since.

“Some people came to the gate and told the security that this happened because of us,” Maldonado reported.

The shelter has a capacity for 250 people, but many who arrive leave on the same day. In recent weeks, an increase in border crossings has led the city to declare an emergency. “In the last two months, we have received between 250 and 380 people a day,” said the center’s director.

US Representative Vicente González said on Sunday that local authorities are in contact with the federal government to address the incident. “We are all extremely saddened and heartbroken to have a tragedy like this in our neighborhood,” he said.

ek (AP, Reuters)