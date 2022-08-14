Pennsylvania.- One person died and 17 others were injured. when a vehicle hit to a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar to raise funds for victims of a fire that left 10 dead earlier this month, authorities said. The suspect later killed a woman in a separate incident, police said.

The accident happened outside of Berwick Department of Poisons bar around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday. In a statement, the Pennsylvania State Police identified the driver as Adrián Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24 years old. He was arraigned early Sunday morning on two counts of criminal homicide.

He was taken into custody after authorities received a call about an assault in nearby Nescopeck. Responding soldiers found a dead woman. The identities of the deceased were not immediately released.

The bar was hosting a fundraiser for those affected by an Aug. 5 fire that killed seven adults and three children in Nescopeck, the station reported.

The circumstances surrounding the accident on Saturday night were not immediately clear, even if there was any connection to the fire or the fundraising effort.

The first funerals for the fire victims were held on Friday and more are scheduled for Sunday and Monday. Authorities have said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.