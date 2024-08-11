Ciudad Juarez.- A man is in critical condition after being run over on Saturday night while walking along the Casas Grandes highway near Tapachula Street, reported members of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

This is Flavio Milagro S, 40 years old, who was run over at 11:20 p.m. by the driver of a car, of which there is no information, who escaped without offering help, indicated a Traffic Safety agent.

Witnesses told police that the pedestrian was trying to cross the road and was hit by a fast-moving blue or black car that did not stop.

Rescue paramedics treated the injured man, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, with probable head trauma, the highway official said.