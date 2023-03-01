A man aged between 55 and 70 was run over by a regional train in a tunnel leaving the Imperia station, in the direction of Ventimiglia, at via Argine Destro. At the moment the identity of the victim is not yet known, the investigations of the railway police are underway. The coroner intervened. The hypothesis is that it was a suicide. Traffic is interrupted on the Imperia-Taggia Arma section. At the moment the Ventimiglia-Milan intercity is stopped at the station in Imperia.