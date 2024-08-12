Ciudad Juárez— A man was run over and killed in the downtown area by the driver of a car who fled without providing assistance, reported elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV).

The fatal accident occurred on 20 de Noviembre and Ramón Corona streets, in front of the Benito Juárez monument, a few meters from a community center, where rescue paramedics and traffic police officers attended.

The victim’s body was left on the sidewalk, with a probable broken leg and a blow to the head that caused his death, said a Road Safety commander.

The agents cordoned off the site and are awaiting a team of field criminalistics experts from the Northern District Prosecutor’s Office.