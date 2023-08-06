Home page World

Humor is when you still laugh, thought a man in Croatia and without further ado he sailed through the flooded streets in a makeshift boat. The reason for this: a neighborhood service.

Munich/Zagreb – The severe storms in Slovenia, Austria and Croatia are developing into a catastrophe for the affected regions: rivers burst their banks and flooded entire residential areas, and many people had to be evacuated. The floods and rains have also claimed fatalities.

While the fear of landslides is growing among many locals and the masses of mud are also endangering popular holiday beaches, a man from Brdovec, not far from the Croatian capital Zagreb, seems to be either particularly fearless or taking the situation with a lot of gallows humor: A Facebook video shows him how he is row through the flooded streets in an inflatable children’s paddling pool.

Storm and floods in Croatia: Man rows in the paddling pool to the neighboring house

With a rucksack on his back and a shovel in both hands, which he has temporarily converted into a paddle, the “rower” makes his way through the masses of water. His vehicle: a turquoise children’s paddling pool with colorful cartoon characters on it.

Despite the severe storms, a man near the Croatian capital of Zagreb cheered up the neighborhood by rowing through the flooded street in an inflatable children’s pool. © Facebook/NAŠ BRDOVEC/Screenshot

Opposite the Croatian portal jutarnji.hr the makeshift rower explains, he wanted to bring coffee to his neighbor. However, since it is currently “quite difficult” to stop by for a cup of coffee, he quickly borrowed his daughters’ paddling pool. Necessity is known to be the mother of invention.

Man is celebrated for action after storms in Croatia: “A real neighbor”

It is not known how long he needed for the “neighborhood service” on the waterway. In the Facebook video one sees a man in rubber boots in his doorway, talking to the “dinghy” captain. In Croatian he calls out that he has a dock on the other side of the house.

The man does not seem to be unknown: in the comments below the short video clip posted in the Facebook group “NAŠ BRDOVEC” (in English: “Our Brdovec”), he is quickly identified as Marko. “Well done, Marco. A real neighbor,” an elderly lady acknowledges the action, which not only caused laughter on the Internet. On site, too, he seems to cheer up the spirits of the storm-stricken neighborhood; Laughter can be heard in the video.

As outsiders, the affected people, who are currently being hit by severe storms, should sincerely be granted a hearty laugh. Especially since there is probably no improvement in sight for the time being. The Municipality of Brdovec was one of the first to be hit by the floods after the Sava River’s water level rose and the river burst its banks on Saturday (5 August). Only recently did the popular holiday destination struggle with the other extreme when forest fires broke out. (rku)