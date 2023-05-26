Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

On the way to Frankfurt Airport, an unknown man comes dangerously close to the Chancellor. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

A man comes dangerously close to Chancellor Scholz on the way to Frankfurt Airport. Personal security intervenes far too late.

Frankfurt – A driver joined the convoy of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) with his private car without authorization and hugged him after getting off. The bodyguards did not intervene in time. A spokeswoman for the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said Picture: “No one was injured. The person was arrested by the Federal Police at Frankfurt Airport without resistance.” A statement from the Federal Police was initially not available.

Security breach at Scholz: Man passes security barrier and hugs the Chancellor

To the PictureAccording to the report, the incident occurred after Scholz was driven to the airport from the European Central Bank’s Frankfurt headquarters on Wednesday (May 24). The man’s car was therefore able to pass through the security barrier of the airport together with the Chancellor’s convoy, despite the license plate not being registered. When the Chancellor left his limousine on the tarmac, the driver of the car rushed towards Scholz. The man shook hands with the Chancellor and hugged him.

It is said that Scholz let it happen. It was only at this moment that the BKA bodyguards and police officers became aware of the potentially dangerous situation and arrested the man. A government spokesman confirmed the report when asked German Press Agency (dpa) essentially. The Picture Chancellery circles were quoted as saying: “For Olaf Scholz, it wasn’t a major incident in the specific situation, just a surprisingly warm hug. In retrospect, it turns out everything that could have happened there.” Scholz’s BKA team admitted internally that such a situation should not occur again.

Unknown man hugs Scholz: “Such a failure is incomprehensible”

Former federal police officer Dieter Fox condemned the incident in Frankfurt in the strongest possible terms. “No other vehicle should ever cut into a security column. Such a car must be pushed out immediately. It’s part of the basic training,” he said Picture. The process will have to have consequences for the state police, BKA and Fraport. “Such a failure is incomprehensible. Thank God nothing happened.” Scholz is not the only one who recently experienced a strange incident. The office of Economics Minister Robert Habeck also sounded the alarm because of a letter containing white powder. (bohy/dpa)