Man returns to the moon, NASA mission kicks off

After several postponements, the mission finally took off this morning Artemis 1 from platform 39B of Kennedy Space Center, Florida. With Artemis 1 there NASA will launch the Orion capsule, which will remain in space for about 26 days, during which the first tests around the Moon will be carried out. As part of the NASA program there is also an Italian mini-satellite, ArgoMoonrealized by Argotecha Turin-based company.

The cubesat, which measures 24x36x12 centimetres, will be launched 3 hours and 55 minutes after lift-off and will remain active for about six months, collecting precious images and data on the lunar surface. With missions Artemisthe NASA will land the first queen and first black person on the moonusing innovative technologies to explore large portions of the Earth’s only natural satellite.

Final goal of the program Artemis will also be to install a functioning base of operations on the lawhich will be able to support long-duration missions and at the same time will be the testing ground for technologies to be used on Mars.

Subscribe to the newsletter

