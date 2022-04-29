Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A man with injuries and heavy material damage, resulted in the car and motorcycle crashthis Thursday afternoon in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The accident occurred on Libramiento 3 avenue, corner with Francisco González Bocanegra avenue, near El Conchi II neighborhood.

After the impact, a Chevrolet Beat car partially ended up on the central median. The driver of the motorcycle, currently unidentified, suffered head injuries, which required the intervention of paramedics at the scene.

Read more: Two vehicles are stamped in the Estrella neighborhood in Los Mochis, Sinaloa

Municipal Transit staff would carry out the expert reports of the case, to determine responsibilities.