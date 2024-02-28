Home page World

The chance of hitting the jackpot in a lottery is slim. Nevertheless, a man tries his luck and puts his trust in a Thai monk.

Bangkok – In Thailand, the state lottery is one of the few ways to take part in gambling. Unlike Lotto 6aus49 or Eurojackpot, the Thai Government Lottery is only drawn twice a month. To win the jackpot you need the right numbers. Trusting a monk doesn't seem to be the best option.

Man loses his money in lottery because he also bets monk's prophecy

A Thai monk is said to have apparently predicted the lottery numbers for a man, according to the news portal Gutzy Asia reported. According to the news site Mothership The man from Singapore bought a lottery ticket every week – with the numbers prophesied by the monk.

The priest is said to have convinced the man that he could win with these numbers. Over time, the lottery player lost a lot of money and ended up borrowing even more money for the lottery. However, the method was apparently unsuccessful.

Man attacks Mönch because of incorrect lottery numbers

A Facebook video shows how the two men got into a heated discussion. The situation escalated: the lottery player pushed the monk against a table. He tried to defend himself, but the man continued to attack him. When passers-by tried to intervene the next moment, the recording ended. How the incident ended remains unclear.

“It’s your own fault”: Man lets monk predict wrong lottery numbers for him

It is also not known when the video was recorded. However, it went viral online. The tipper received criticism for his naïve trust. One user on Facebook wrote that it was “stupid” to believe that the lottery numbers prediction would actually happen. Another commented: “It's your own fault for believing in the wizard.”

Gambling can be addictive. Among other things, those affected can find help with: Federal Center for Health Education.

A couple from Great Britain were devastated by their million-dollar lottery win. In some cases, not even six correct numbers are enough to win the jackpot. One pair came away empty-handed due to a mistake.

