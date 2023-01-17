New York Post: 31-year-old sperm donor gave up sex to father 57 children

31-year-old US sperm donor Kyle Gordy has fathered 57 children. His story told edition of the New York Post.

Gordy started donating sperm in 2014. To make her perfect, he completely gave up sex. In addition, the man stopped masturbating for pleasure and now does it only for the sake of collecting biomaterial.

One of the reasons I don’t have sex is because I want to save sperm. Abstinence increases sperm count and increases chances of pregnancy Kyle Gordysperm donor

According to Gordy, he prefers to avoid close contact with women in order to avoid catching infections that can affect the quality of sperm. “I have a lot of responsibility on my shoulders and I’m not going to take risks,” he explains.

Gordy’s four biological children have been born in the last month, with 14 more coming soon.

Gordy has admitted to keeping in touch with the mothers of some of his children. At the same time, ordinary romantic acquaintances most often end in failure for him. As soon as women find out about his many biological children around the world, they immediately end the relationship.

The man does not hide the fact that over time he began to select candidates more carefully. “I learn more about their work, mental health, financial situation and attitudes towards raising children,” he says. “I will help if a woman can take care of a child without problems.”

Speaking to men who dream of becoming fathers, the donor notes that the quality of sperm depends on good sleep and lack of stress.

I sleep about 10 hours a day, sometimes more if necessary. Avoiding stress whenever possible also improves my sperm quality. Kyle Gordysperm donor

