Los Cabos, BCS.- A judge sentenced 20 years 10 months in prison already pay 2 thousand 666 days of fine to Victor Manuel “N”, by means of an abbreviated procedure, to whom he was able to prove his responsibility in the commission of the crime of aggravated disappearance committed by individuals.

The above was reported by Attorney General of the State of Baja California Surwho stressed that this was achieved thanks to the criminal investigation coordinated by the agent of the Public ministrystate agents of investigation and experts experts in their respective areas.





According to criminal case J087/2022 on January 27, 2022, the now sentenced participated in the disappearance of the young Valeria Daylin “N”, who on the day of the date boarded a taxi at an address located at kilometer 4.5 of the highway section Cabos San Lucas-San José del Caboand no more was known of your location until you find her lifeless, July 8thin a streamon the road that leads to the place known as Zacatitos, in San Jose del Cabo.

After these events and before the Complaint filed by relatives of the victimthe agents of Public Ministry of the Specialized Prosecutor for the Investigation and Prosecution of the Crimes of Forced Disappearance of Persons, Disappearance Committed by Individuals and Related Crimesbegan the corresponding investigations that led to the request and obtaining of the arrest warrant against the then 33-year-old defendant, originally from the state, who was executed on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in Cabo San Lucas.

Once he submitted to the abbreviated procedure at the hearing held on Thursday, July 13 of this year, in which the agent of the Public ministry of the Unit in question, presented the sufficient and necessary evidence, requested the sentence granted by the judgewho dictated, against Victor Manuel “N, custodial sentence of 20 years 10 months, the economic payment of 2 thousand 666 days of fine and the payment of psychological therapy for the parents of the victim.

