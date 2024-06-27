Chihuahua, Chih.- A man received an electric shock after doing work in a hardware store north of the city.

The events occurred at the intersection of Tecnológico and Tupamaros streets where an injured person was reported, who had also fallen from a height of 2 meters.

According to reports, the injured man was carrying out maintenance work at the hardware store when he accidentally touched some high voltage cables, which caused the discharge.

Elements of the fire department and Red Cross paramedics provided first aid, and then transferred him to a hospital.