Daniel Geradtz

A Christmas market visitor is astounding the internet with his surprising idea. He wants to make pickpockets look stupid.

Munich – The Christmas season is a boom time for pickpockets. They take advantage of the crowds at Christmas markets to seize their opportunities. The victims’ inattention and perhaps one or two too many Christmas punches often make it comparatively easy for them to strike. However, one Christmas market visitor was determined to trick the thieves – with bait.

Against pickpockets at the Christmas market – the note trick is simple but ingenious

Just like the police’s annual warnings, the pickpockets’ scams are repeated. They distract Christmas market visitors in conversations or dirty them with ketchup in order to reach into their pockets while wiping themselves off.

A man has come up with a mean but simple plan to prank the thieves. He shared it with the internet community via X. “Today I’m going to the Christmas market in the evening, I have an old wallet in my back pocket, nicely stuffed with paper. Too bad I can’t see the face,” he wrote. To take it to the extreme, he hid a message between the pieces of paper. “Tough luck,” was written on a piece of paper, among other things.

X-Users are enthusiastic about the Christmas market visitor’s note trick

He did not let the public know how the visit to the Christmas market ended with the note trick. He still received attention and encouragement for his brilliant idea. Commentators agreed that this was a great idea.

As funny as the man’s handling of the situation is, the danger at the Christmas market should not be underestimated. That’s why the police always give citizens suitable tips at Christmas time. If you go to the Christmas market, you shouldn’t have too much money in your pockets. Cell phones, wallets, etc. should only be taken with you if they are needed. But criminals are not only found at the Christmas market. Thieves posed as craftsmen at an elderly woman’s houseto steal from them.