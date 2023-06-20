It happened in Brazil, Antonio Pereira do Nascimento, who works as a taxi driver, became a millionaire from one moment to the next. The father of four children and grandfather of 14 grandchildren, he does not have a stable job and provides the transport service in the city of Palmas. One day he checked his bank account and found more than 130 million reais equivalent to more than 470 million pesos.

Antonio knew it was a mistake. And, being an extremely honest person, he contacted the bank to clarify the situation.

“I have never seen such an amount of money in my life and I will never be able to get it, that would only happen if I played the lottery and I don’t. So it’s difficult,” commented Antonio. “I didn’t think for a second about doing evil, I’m a very honest person, I just want what’s mine,”

In any case, according to Brazilian law, anyone who receives money in their bank account by mistake is obliged to return it, since failure to do so has criminal and civil legal implications such as embezzlement and illicit enrichment.

Perhaps the most surprising thing is that several people from the same city were asked what they would have done being in Antonio’s shoes and the vast majority of them answered that they would have done the same.

Via: Clarion

Editor’s note: It once happened to me that they deposited $400,000 MXN instead of $4,000 MXN and obviously you think a lot of things, but it was a job that I loved and I didn’t want problems, it wasn’t my money and I’m an honest person. In the end, this does not matter much because when I called the bank they told me that these amounts of money are withheld to verify from all sides that it is a valid operation. That is, if you try to keep the money, you are going to show that you are an honest person and the money is not going to pass into your possession in any way. So good for the gift.