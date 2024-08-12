The man said he received permission from his wife to cheat and sought advice from psychotherapist Pamela Stevenson Connolly. His letter and the specialist’s response leads The Guardian edition.

The author of the letter said that after a gynecological operation, his wife completely lost interest in sex. To somehow solve this problem, she even suggested that her husband get a mistress and satisfy his needs with her. The man admitted that he had sex with his wife for the last time almost a year ago.

Previously, he said, he made every effort to help his wife achieve orgasm, but in recent years she has lost interest in any kind of intimacy. “When I try to initiate sex, she immediately stops my attempts and does not even want to talk about it. She even suggested that I find a mistress. I do not think this is a good idea, most likely, it will lead to a disaster. I am ready to discuss everything and compromise, but I am sure that she does not really want this,” the author of the letter complained.

In response, Stevenson Connolly said the man’s feelings were understandable, but she also pointed out that his wife may simply not have the opportunity to regain her lost interest in intimacy.

The expert urged the man not to blame his wife for the lack of desire to have sex, since her low libido is caused by physiological reasons. “Perhaps, after the operation, she needs the help of a gynecologist and sexologist, who will help her, among other things, with the selection of hormonal therapy,” Connolly advised.

