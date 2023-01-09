Home page World

From: Sina Alonso Garcia

On TikTok, American Rory McCarty launched an appeal for donations for an 82-year-old Walmart employee named Butch. In the meantime, a check worth the equivalent of 100,000 euros has been handed over. © TikTok/bug-boys (photomontage BW24)

While shopping at Walmart, entrepreneur Rory McCarty meets 82-year-old Warren “Butch” Marion. McCarty is very upset that the old man still works as a cashier. He starts a fundraiser – more than 5,000 people take part.

Cumberland – Still working at 82 would be unthinkable for most people. Entrepreneur Rory McCarty was also amazed when he met Warren Marion, known as “Butch”, while shopping at Walmart. According to his own statements, the older man has been working since the age of eleven, formerly served as a soldier in the US Navy and until recently still worked eight to nine-hour shifts at Walmart. Seeing the 82-year-old still working so hard at such a stately age obviously moved Rory McCarty deeply. Inspired by similar crowdfunding campaigns, the American launched an appeal on the GoFundMe donation platform.

“I wanted to help this Navy veteran travel the rest of his life to see his kids in Florida,” McCarty writes GoFundMe. “Put him off his feet for eight hours straight. And to do the things that he would like to do but can’t do for financial reasons.” He explained that every penny donated will go to Butch, to whom he will present a cashier’s check after the fundraiser is complete.

TikTok video with “Butch” goes viral – huge response to appeal for donations

To draw attention to his fundraiser, McCarty loaded up on his tik tok-Channel up a video. In it, Butch himself can be seen pulling purchases over the register. “Have you seen the video where a young man has raised almost 200,000 euros so that his 81-year-old colleague can retire?” he writes under the video. “We should do the same for Butch. Who would donate?”

Neither McCarty nor Butch expected the response that followed the video. The clip went viral within a short time and now has more than three million views (as of January 9, 2023). On the day the call for donations was published, $81,000 was raised. After about a month, more than 5,000 donors have collected a whopping 123,955 US dollars (approx. 116,000 euros). As a new video on McCarty’s TikTok channel shows, a check for $108,000 (about 100,000 euros) was handed over to Butch after deducting the GoFundMe fees.

After Fundraiser: Beginning of a Wonderful Friendship?

Rory McCarty’s sympathy for the strange old man moves the TikTok community to tears. “I want to thank you so much for what you did for my grandpa,” Butch’s grandson wrote in the comments column under one of the videos. Other users are also enthusiastic. “Madness!”, comments a user. “I’m in tears right now. You really restored my faith in humans.”

“Thank you to you and everyone who donated for being so kind to the elderly! We need more people like you,” another user thanks McCarty. As some videos on his channel show, Butch and he now spend time together – it almost seems as if a friendship has developed. “I hope you keep in touch with him,” writes a follower of the channel. “Money is not everything. Friendship is much better – especially when most older people experience loneliness.”