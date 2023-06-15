Home page Bavaria

Split

Tourists stand on the Marienbrücke in front of Neuschwanstein Castle. Near the castle, a man attacked and injured two women. One of the women died. © Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Near the world-famous Neuschwanstein Castle, a man attacks two women and seriously injures one of them – she later dies.

Schwangau – A man attacked two tourists at Neuschwanstein Castle on Wednesday (June 15). One of the two women died after the attack, the other is seriously injured. “There was an alleged sexual assault against one of the two women,” said a spokesman for the Kempten public prosecutor’s office in Munich.

Attack at Neuschwanstein Castle: Man pushes two women down the bridge

The two women and the 30-year-old man are said to have met shortly before the attack. All three had come to the castle as tourists on Wednesday afternoon and went to a viewpoint together. According to the current state of knowledge, there was a scramble not far from the Marienbrücke. The 22-year-old is said to have come to the aid of her friend, whereupon the man is said to have thrown her down a steep slope.

The bridge is a popular meeting place because there is a good view of Neuschwanstein Castle from there. It is 90 meters high.

The Marienbrücke seen from the Pöllat valley: from the bridge to the ground, the difference in height is 90 meters. © H.Tschanz-Hofmann via www.imago-images.de

One woman dead, one seriously injured: Attackers from Neuschwanstein Castle fled first

Then it should have come to an attempted sexual offense against the 21-year-old. “But that’s not yet reliable,” said the spokesman. After that, the younger woman was also pushed down the mountain by the man. Both women were injured. The 21-year-old was taken to a clinic by helicopter and then died on Thursday night.

The man is said to have initially fled, but then he was caught. He has been in custody ever since. Neuschwanstein Castle in Schwangau is one of the most famous and most visited sights in Germany. (moe/dpa)