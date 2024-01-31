Home page World

Carmen Mörwald

A viral TikTok video shows a mysterious worm-like creature. Users are both disgusted and fascinated by the sea creature.

Munich – There are one in the sea and on the beach variety of living beings to find. However, beachgoers and tourists usually don't see them because they hide well. As a TikTok video proves, in some cases it is better that certain creatures do not show themselves. It shows a man pulling a scary “worm” out of the sand.

Creepy “worm” in the sand: This is what it is

This has now been done TikTok-Video viewed 1.8 million times (as of January 31st). In over 20,000 comments, users discuss which creature it could be. In addition to disgust and fascination, the video triggers one thing above all else: amazement. It seems that most people had no idea that such a worm-like creature was hanging around beaches.

In the video, the man uses a plastic bottle to sprinkle salt into a small hole in the sand. You can then see how it moves and stirs beneath the surface. Then the head of a living creature appears, which the man grabs and pulls out of the sand. A user commented in English, visibly amused: “It was too salty for his brother and he came upstairs to take a breath.”

But which living creature is it? It is actually not a “worm” at all, but rather a Pacific razor clam, also known as a razor clam. It belongs to the mussel family (Mytilidae), is more adapted to lower salinity and is therefore also found in the Baltic Sea.

Creepy “worm” coming out of the sand? Users make fun of form

When browsing through the comments, it quickly becomes clear: TikTok users clearly have ambiguous thinking. The reason for this is that the shape of the “worm” is reminiscent of a man’s genitals. One of the top comments: “Ariel’s lost toy.” Another user writes: “Everything reminds me of him.” The question arose as to whether it could be a “sea rod”.

Some TikTok users find the video less funny and react visibly with disgust: “I will never go to the beach barefoot again.” Others try to explain matter-of-factly that it is just a shell. But there are no limits to creativity. One user comments: “Horseradish or something, I have no idea, I’m not a gardener.” (cln)