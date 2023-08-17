Marques Jamal Jackson and Jane Doe had been in a relationship for five years when they decided that things weren’t going any further. The woman decided to forget her ex-partner; however, Jackon had a wicked plan in mind..

According to a statement published in PR Newswire, the defendant published intimate photos and videos of the woman. The man was accused of sexual abuse with images, “often characterized as ‘revenge porn’”

Because of this, the jury in the state district court for Harris County, Texas, ordered Marques Jamal Jackson compensate the woman with a million-dollar sum.

Colombian Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger in Miami

A 9-year-old boy killed a 6-year-old boy with a shot to the head in the United States

Videos | Violent robbery of a 76-year-old woman in the United States: thief dragged her

And it is that the jury found evidence that Jackson, after the break in 2020, decided to “publicly shame, harass, torment, humiliate and embarrass” Jane Doe (DL).

In fact, he breached her social media, accessed her work computer without permission, impersonated her in financial scams, and distributed the images online.

The man decided to take revenge

You will spend the rest of your life trying to erase yourself from the Internet.

In addition, the attacker sent a message to Jane Doe in which the woman’s lawyers found that Jackson intended for her pain to last “forever.”

“You will spend the rest of your life trying to delete yourself from the Internet and without success. Fetch. Happy hunting, ”the man wrote to his ex-partner.

(The terrible story of the priest who drugged and sexually abused eleven altar boys).

A victory for the victim

Following the collection of evidence, the jury of the 113th State District Court ordered Marques Jamal Jackson to pay “200 million dollars for past and future mental anguish (compensatory damages) and $1 billion in exemplary damages.”

Therefore, the harasser will have to pay the woman 1,200 million dollars to publish her intimate images and forge a plan against her.

Before the decision, the woman’s lawyers thanked the jury of the Court.

“We are grateful that the jury took a strong stand against the defendant’s abhorrent behavior and against image-based sexual abuse. While it is unlikely that a judgment will be entered in this recovered case, the compensatory verdict restores DL to his good name,” he said.

He added: “The punitive verdict is also the jury’s plea to raise awareness of this technology-driven national epidemic. We will always admire DL’s courage in the fight. We hope the staggering amount of this verdict sends a deterrent message and prevents others from engaging in this despicable activity.”

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

‘A nightmare’: woman denounces how she has been harassed for more than six years

“If he wants to go to bed, you have to say yes”: complaint shakes the Women’s World Cup

Armie Hammer: Los Angeles District Attorney Investigating Sexual Assault Allegations