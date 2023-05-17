Magaly Medina revived his media dispute with ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe the night of this May 15. After having responded to the accusations that she attributed to him in her press conference, the host revealed the identity of the man who starred in an ampay with her wife, Charlene Castro. The man bears the name of Luis Ticona and, according to the investigations of his investigation team, he would be the senior manager of the Las Bambas mining company in Arequipa.

However, the great revelation about the businessman would come later, when he detailed what would be the sentimental situation of this businessman. “But, from what we have found out, this gentleman also has an engagement, he is also married. We have seen that, on his ID, he appears as married to Mrs. Yvonne Goche. On social networks, we have found photos of the two of them. We don’t know if that marriage continues or if they are separated,” said the presenter.

