A man makes a romantic marriage proposal in the mountains, but his plans are made without a curious goat. At least the action ends well.

Munich – If you decide to propose to someone, you have to choose a method. Will the most important question in life be asked in a private, intimate atmosphere or will it be presented spectacularly in public. A young man in Berlin recently decided to do the latter – and probably bitterly regretted it. In a much more remote location, a Swiss man recently asked his lover to become his wife. But things didn’t go according to plan here either as a goat disrupted the scene.

A man proposes to his girlfriend in the Alps – but a mountain goat intervenes

The future groom had apparently organized everything in advance so that nothing in his proposal was left to chance. He had brought the woman of his dreams to the Alps. There in the mountains he wanted to ask her for her hand in marriage. And since this is a very special moment, the Swiss wanted to capture it in his picture forever. He placed his smartphone in a suitable location, the device’s camera started recording and captured the couple. The man had obviously devised a plan that initially worked smoothly.

As the video of the proposal published on Instagram shows, he first handed his future wife a glass of champagne in front of a breathtaking mountain backdrop. He apparently accidentally knocked it out of her hand and then picked it up. But he took the opportunity to get on his knees in front of his partner and ask for her hand in marriage. Just at the moment when the young Swiss kneeled and opened the box with the ring, a mountain goat intervened.

Goat disrupts romantic video of marriage proposal in the mountains – and takes selfie with couple

The goat’s interest seemed to be less in the couple and more in the smartphone and its camera. She knocked it over with the tip of her nose, changing the camera angle significantly. Now the focus was no longer on the couple and their marriage proposal, but on a blue, cloudy sky and a goat’s ear. The man reacted and intervened. He immediately went to the goat and brought his smartphone to safety from the curious four-legged friend. Apparently the device was not damaged in the “goat attack”. Unfortunately nothing came of the romantic video. Consequently, the Swiss captioned his Instagram video with the sentence: “My marriage proposal, ruined by a goat.”

A cheeky mountain goat crashed a man’s marriage proposal that he wanted to videotape. © Screenshot/Instagram.com

At least the far more important part of the campaign had a happy ending: the girlfriend said “yes” to the marriage proposal, as you can see from a picture on the man’s Instagram account. It shows the smiling groom-to-be holding a champagne glass in his hand. His future wife can be seen next to him, also laughing happily and with the engagement ring on her hand. Between the happy couple, the animal troublemaker also looks into the camera – the mountain goat.

Goat Ruins Video of Proposal – “A Moment to Remember for More Reasons Than One”

“I will definitely always remember this,” said the Swiss about his Instagram video. Many other users also left a comment under the post. “Please adopt the goat,” demanded one user. “I can’t stop laughing,” admitted another, and added: “Congratulations.” It also said: “Congratulations! That was hilarious! A moment that will be remembered for more reasons than one!”

Meanwhile, the goat also received praise: “Perfect timing! Great prank when proposing the wedding.” A comment from another user, possibly intended as a bad joke, seemed rather heartless: “At least you know what meat you should eat to celebrate the day.” But the selfie with a goat that the engaged couple took in network suggests that this idea never came up. Meanwhile A couple at their wedding recently asked guests for an “entrance fee” of 2,300 euros.. (kh)

