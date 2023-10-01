Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

A cheeky mountain goat crashed a man’s marriage proposal that he wanted to videotape. © Screenshot/Instagram.com

Couples often crown their love with a wedding. A Swiss man proposed to his sweetheart, but it got out of hand – but with a happy ending.

Kassel – Anyone who decides to propose marriage to a person has to make a decision. Is the question of all questions asked privately on a small scale or is it done spectacularly in public? A young man in Berlin recently chose the latter option – and probably bitterly regretted it. In a much more secluded place, a Swiss man recently asked his sweetheart to marry him. But here too, everything didn’t go quite according to plan because a goat thwarted it.

A man proposes to his girlfriend in the Alps – but a mountain goat has something against it

The groom-to-be had probably planned everything in advance so that nothing was left to chance when it came to his proposal. He had taken the woman of his choice to the Alps. In the mountains he wanted to ask her for her hand in marriage. And since this is a very special moment, the Swiss wanted to capture it in his picture forever. He placed his smartphone in a suitable place, the device’s camera started filming and also captured the couple.

The man had apparently come up with a plan that initially worked without any problems. As the video of the proposal published on Instagram shows, he first handed his future wife a glass of champagne in front of a beautiful mountain backdrop. He apparently accidentally pushed this out of her hand and then picked it up. But he took advantage of the moment to get on his knees in front of his partner and ask for her hand in marriage. Just at the moment when the young Swiss kneeled and opened the box with the ring, a mountain goat thwarted his plans.

Goat crashes romantic video of marriage proposal in the mountains – and takes selfie with the couple

The goat was apparently not interested in the couple, but rather in the smartphone with a camera. She nudged it with her nose, causing the camera angle to change significantly. Instead of the couple and the marriage proposal, all that was visible was a blue, cloudy sky and a goat’s ear. The man immediately went to the goat and brought his smartphone to safety from the curious animal. The device had apparently survived the “goat attack” without any damage, but the romantic video had nothing to do with it. And so the Swiss captioned his Instagram video with the sentence: “My marriage proposal, ruined by a goat.”

After all, the far more important part of the whole thing had worked: his girlfriend accepted the marriage proposal, as a picture on the man’s Instagram account shows. You can see the smiling groom-to-be with a champagne glass in his hand. Next to him is his future wife, laughing and holding up her hand with the engagement ring. And between the happy couple is the animal troublemaker – the mountain goat.

Goat breaks video of proposal – “A moment that will be remembered for more than one reason”

“I will definitely always remember this,” the Swiss commented on his video on Instagram. Many other users also commented on the post. “Please adopt the goat,” wrote one user. “I can’t stop laughing,” said one user, but also left a “congratulations.” Elsewhere it was said: “Congratulations! That was hilarious! A moment that will be remembered for more reasons than one!”

Meanwhile, another user praised the goat: “Perfect timing! Great prank on the wedding proposal.” Another user’s comment, which was probably intended as a bit of a joke, seemed a bit heartless: “At least you know what meat you should eat to celebrate the day.” However, the selfie of the engaged couple with the goat suggests that , that this idea probably never played a role. Meanwhile, a bridesmaid at a wedding recently caused a scandal. (kh)