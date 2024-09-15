Man who disguised himself as a teenager to seduce schoolgirls jailed for 120 years

Zachary Sheikh, who posed as a teenager to have sex with underage schoolgirls in Nebraska, has been sentenced in the US. reports KLKN TV channel.

In July 2023, 27-year-old Zachary Sheikh was charged with three counts of child molestation. As the investigation found out, the American entered one of the state schools in the 2022-2023 school year under the guise of 17-year-old Zach Hess. After the first semester, he transferred to another school, where he was listed as a student until he was arrested in mid-July. As the investigation found, Sheikh attended classes for 54 days and “engaged in sexual contact with other students.”

Related materials:

On Wednesday, September 11, the man received 85 to 120 years in prison with the right to apply for parole after 41 years. Investigators are also certain that a certain 23-year-old Angela Navarro helped him commit the crimes. She refused to plead guilty.

Earlier it was reported that a woman from Florida, who pretended to be 14 years old to seduce teenagers, was arrested for the second time in the US. 23-year-old Alyssa Ann Singer committed crimes against schoolchildren aged 12 to 15.