A resident of the Spanish city of Alicante pretended to be an agent of Interpol and extorted intimate photos from women. The attacker was identified and arrested by the police after the statements of several victims, reports The Olive Press.

A 33-year-old man found his victims on a dating site. He copied data and photos of their profiles and created fake pages on adult sites. Then he contacted the women, posing as an Interpol employee. In the correspondence, the attacker threatened that if the women refused to meet with him, he would tell their colleagues and relatives that they were allegedly engaged in prostitution.

The meetings took place in a forest park near the fortress of St. Barbara. There he forced his victims to pose for intimate pictures. The man explained this by the fact that he needed the pictures allegedly in order to be compared with photos from the network. The attacker was detained after he made an appointment with another victim who collaborated with the police.

Earlier in Finland, they offered to punish for sending intimate photos without asking. So, the transfer of photos of the genitals was proposed to be included in the list of criminal acts and given real terms for this.