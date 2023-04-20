Dhe homeowner accused of shooting a black Missouri youth in the head has pleaded not guilty in court. The 84-year-old white man made his first appearance in the courtroom in the city of Liberty on Wednesday, US media reported. He is accused, among other things, of aggravated assault, which in Missouri can be punished with life imprisonment.

The prosecutor had said before the court hearing that there was a “racist component” to the incident. At the same time, he emphasized that the indictment documents did not state that the shots were racially motivated.

The incident happened in Kansas City last Thursday. The youth’s family reported that he was supposed to pick up his younger siblings by car from a friend’s house at around 10 p.m., but accidentally rang the wrong doorbell. According to prosecutors, the homeowner then shot the boy, hitting him in the head and arm.

The 16-year-old underwent surgery but has since been released from the hospital. Doctors expected a full recovery, the father told the New York Times. The family’s attorney posted a picture with the youth on Wednesday. The fact that the bullet in his head didn’t do even more damage is a real miracle, he wrote on the social media platform.

Invitation to the White House

US President Joe Biden invited the boy to visit the White House on Tuesday evening (local time). “See you in the Oval (Office) when you’re better,” Biden wrote on Twitter. The fight against gun violence in the US must continue, he added. Biden has long advocated tougher gun laws, but Republicans in Congress are blocking them.